WAUSEON — A recent workday at Homecoming Park Indian Hill trails spearheaded by the Rotary Club was praised at Monday’s Wauseon City Council meeting.
“It was a great day,” Mayor Kathy Huner said of last Wednesday’s workday at the trails. She praised Worthington Steel for shutting down for a full day to assist in community projects around Fulton County. There were six teams total, four in the city of Wauseon with one being at the Homecoming Park project.
Thomas McWatters III, city law director and Rotary Club member, also praised the Worthington team of 30 employees, as well as members of the city tree commission and the Soil and the Water Conservation District (SWCD). The three groups and other volunteers worked together to plant 40 trees and place eight benches, with two flowers each along the trails. What was once just a 10-foot, horseshoe-shaped corridor has been developed into an oasis. The three acres now have two inviting trails.
In other business, Wauseon Police Sgt. William Rogers was sworn in as lieutenant. He has been with the Wauseon Police Department for 19 years. Police Chief Kevin Chittenden said the selection of a new sergeant will take place in coming weeks.
A resolution authorizing the mayor to enter into an agreement with Perry ProTech for copier services was passed as an emergency measure.
Also accepted was the third reading of an ordinance amending a section of the codified ordinances of the village “to clarify the scope of legal remedies available to the city to recover costs expended for cutting grass and weeds in excess of the permitted height on private property.”
A second reading was given to an ordinance amending the section of codified ordinances that deals with low speed, under-speed, utility and mini-truck vehicles.
Council did accept the recommendation of the building and grounds committee to reject an offer to purchase property on Clinton Street.
