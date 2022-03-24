WAUSEON — City council here met in regular session with a light agenda on Monday with one local man voicing concern about passage of an upcoming school levy.
Ron Schoettley was at the meeting on Monday evening to address his concerns about the future of Wauseon Schools if a levy on the May 3 ballot does not pass. He encouraged council members and the public to vote for it.
The only piece of legislation was a resolution authorizing Mayor Kathy Huner to enter an agreement with Dillon Control Systems for professional design and engineering services. After its third reading, the resolution was passed unanimously.
One new business item was brought up by council member Steve Schneider about the wages for lifeguards at the city pool. Keith Torbet, director of public service said that rates have not been set for the year.
