WAUSEON — Wauseon City Council heard from two visitors during its meeting on Monday.
First up was Ivan Hite, Clinton Township trustee. He addressed the council about the upcoming EMS levy that will affect Fulton County.
“The Fulton County commissioners want to wait until after the election to discuss EMS contracts,” stated Hite. “Also, don’t expect them at your upcoming meetings. Our opinion is to move forward with the structure and fund a fire and EMS district. This will give us flexibility to operate our own jurisdiction.”
Hite is of the opinion that waiting until the election in November would be too long.
“With the guidelines and deadlines, getting something like this organized, there will be quite a few meetings that will have to be put together. We will also have to decide how we are going to place this on the ballot, which will come up in February of next year,” said Hite.
Hite later explained the current EMS contract.
“The contract we are in with the county EMS runs through all of next year, so nothing is going to change until then. But in the meantime, we need to be proactive and we need to get started on how we are going to move forward on this project.”
The plan is for parts of Fulton County to break away from the county EMS contract to start its own district.
“The consensus is for Dover, Clinton and Gorham have all agreed, along with the city (Wauseon) to start its own district,” said Hite. “This will give us options to be able to run a jurisdiction the way we are running it now. Nothing is really broken, we just have to move forward.”
Hite also wanted to let council know the new district will work with everybody in Fulton County.
“We’re not trying to be an island,” mentioned Hite. “We are going to work with the county. We want everybody to know we are going to be mutual aid and we’ll still have protocols. Nothing will change but the funding mechanism. We will be the actual people to run the levy. That will be the only difference.”
Council did bring up if there will be separate county and district EMS departments, some residents would be taxed twice to fund them.
“We’ve had many conversations,” said Hite. “One commissioner is aware of this and got outside legal information about that. It wouldn’t be in their best interest to try to run a levy overtop a levy. The constituents wouldn’t be very happy about that. Could it happen? Yeah. We have overlay of taxes all the time throughout the state. More than likely, we could work out and agreement with the commissioners.”
To end his time, Hite informed council the joint EMS is something that is done in other parts of the state.
“We’re in uncharted waters, but in other parts of the state there are places that are doing this now and it’s working great,” he added. “I think Henry County has mentioned they are doing something similar to what we want to do. It’s possible to have more than one district.
Council also heard from Amy Hoffman of Palmer Energy about the consumer energy in the city. Palmer Energy are energy consultants who represent the Ohio Municipal League and the County Commissioners Association of Ohio.
The goal of Palmer Energy is to help cities get the best rates for energy.
“We look at your load and RP (request for proposal) of multiple suppliers to get competitive pricing,” explained Hoffman. “It’s the same contract for every community that we work with.”
Hoffman was at the meeting to inform council where the city was at in its discussion with energy providers.
“You have a street lights contract,” said Hoffman. “Street lights are generally lower in price because they are used off-peak, so you can always get a lower rate.”
She also gave updates on the current rates.
In other business, council:
• approved the first reading of a resolution allowing the city finance director to increase or decrease certain line items appropriations with the coronavirus fund.
• approved a second reading on an ordinance for fishing, swimming and boating on Rotary Park Pond.
• approved a motion to waive any hearing before the Fulton County Budget Commission regarding the sum of $123,540.56 for the city’s share of the Undivided Local Government Fund.
• approved the public service director to use money in the Public Works Capital Fund account to make improvements between Leggett Street and the adjoining ditch.
