WAUSEON – Wauseon City Council made a decision on a city clerk job and had a public hearing on the rezoning of a section of Shoop Avenue during its meeting on Monday.
The council is meeting with a public hearing on the rezoning of 604-606 South Shoop Avenue from multi-family to mixed community use. The Fulton County Health Department owns the land and is looking to add additional buildings.
Howard Warncke, representing the residents of Crescent Cove Condominiums, located behind the lot on Burr Road, had a few questions.
“What is the timetable on all of this?,” asked Warnecke.
Kim Cupp, representing the Fulton County Health Department, did not know when the project could, or would, begin.
Warncke was looking for more information about the project.
“What is the city’s requirements, as far as the lot line?,” he asked.
The mayor did fill him in, and told him he could stop by the city office to look at some proposed plans.
“We have the specs here (the city office) and you can come look at them,” said Mayor Kathy Huner.
After the public hearing was closed, council heard a personnel report from council president Shane Chamberlin.
The discussion was ongoing about the job descriptions of the city clerk/administrative assistant to the Public Works Director, among other city employees.
“I suggested that council needed to do a better job of making sure the clerk was given duties and taking advantage of her duties as clerk,” Chamberlin said in his report. “I commented that if we were hiring a new person, would it be different, but our current clerk was hired at full time. To that that away and make her lose full-time benefits would be inappropriate and councilor Schneider agreed.”
After the report, council put on the table the recommendation from the committee to change the job to two part time positions: Clerk of Council and Assistant to the Director of Public Service.
Current clerk, Andrea Gerken, will continue to fill both roles.
Council also:
• passed the first reading of an ordinance to amend the official zoning maps.
• passed a second reading of a resolution approving the management plan update for the Joint Solid Waste Management District of Defiance, Fulton, Paulding and Williams counties.
• approved the third reading to amend the codified ordinances to increase city water and sewer rates by 6%.
• approved the third reading to amend the Codified Ordinances to increase the city water restoration fee after it had been disconnected for non-payment to $50 and to add a $100 restoration fee for services restored during non-business hours.
• approved a third reading of a resolution to allow the mayor to enter into an agreement with Sudsina and Associates to serve as a advisor for debt offerings and other financings.
• approved the mayor’s appointment of Scott Stiriz to the INTV board.
