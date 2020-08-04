WAUSEON — Fulton County Commissioner candidate Becky Thatcher spoke to Wauseon’s city council Monday during their meeting, to announce her candidacy.
Thatcher is running to fill the seat currently held by Bill Rufenacht, noting she is a non-partisan candidate in a county with roughly 20,000 of 28,000 voters as non-partisan. Thatcher pointed out that she, along with being a former Wauseon schools bus driver, Ohio Department of Job and Family Services auditor, ODOT employee and small business owner, is a former 40-year resident of Wauseon.
In council business, councilman and parks board member Patrick Griggs recounted his meeting with regional urban forester Stephanie Miller along with tree commission member Laura Kamp regarding Wauseon hosting Tree City USA in 2021, provided things are safe amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Police chief Kevin Chittenden noted that the department had received the new Dodge Durango’s that had been ordered and been outfitted with decals. Equipment installation is set to begin next week and should be ready for use by the end of the year.
Chittenden also noted in his contact with Wauseon Schools superintendent Troy Armstrong that the school resource officer program would continue with no major changes but that the D.A.R.E. program for Wauseon fifth graders would not be held. The police chief also pointed out that residents should be extra careful driving through school zones with a likely uptick in traffic because of an increase of drop-offs and pick-ups this school year.
In other business, the council:
• heard from public service director Keith Torbet that three of four companies had submitted salt bids for the city and that the costs would be much lower than last year at $80 per ton, a savings of around 40 percent.
• approved a resolution renewing part of an existing tax levy for parks and recreation purposes.
• heard from law director Thomas McWatters regarding preparation of the necessary documentation for the Wauseon Board of Elections for a renewal decrease of the pool levy.
• recognized the Wauseon beautification team for the flowers planted and maintained in town, along with the work done by the Wauseon Rotary and Tim Dennis mowing and maintaining trails in the city.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.