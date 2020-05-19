WAUSEON — The Wauseon Village Council heard from a couple of citizens about two different projects during Monday’s council meeting heard via Zoom.
Citizens spoke up about a proposed plan for the former First Baptist Church on South Shoop Avenue. New Horizons Academy would like to purchase the property and repurpose the bulding into a trade school/coffee shop. Nearby neighbors were wondering what noise levels would come if new buildings get rented on weekends.
Vic Cales and the Oasis Fellowship Church also addressed the council. Through a church fundraiser, Cales would like to purchase hanging baskets and flowers for downtown Wauseon poles. The council went into agreement with Cales for the hanging baskets.
During new business, Mayor Kathy Huner was asked about July 4 fireworks, and if the city was planning on a display.
“We never cancelled the fireworks,” the mayor told council. “As of right now, it is not cancelled. We’re hoping that when everything opens back up, they will be a go.”
In other business:
• council passed the first reading of an ordinance amending codified ordinance chapter 1117 – establishing of districts and maps, and amending the official zoning map.
• council passed a resolution authoring the mayor to enter into the 2020 Maumee Valley East Chip Consortium Partnership Agreement between Henry County, the city of Napoleon, Fulton County and the city of Wauseon, declaring an emergency.
• council approved Keith Torbet, director of public service, to secure an ODOT Small City Grant for the city.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.