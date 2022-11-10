WAUSEON — The leader of this city’s downtown organization spoke at Monday’s city council meeting concerning the Christmas parade.
Jim Kerr, president of the Wauseon Downtown Association, said that the parade has been an important part of the association’s work.
“The purpose of the downtown association is to promote a vital community through marketing, promoting special events and the development of leadership in the downtown district,” said Kerr.
He expressed that there was an overreach in authority from the holiday committee in regard to the parade. And Kerr said that for the past decade he has organized the parade and grown it into what it is now.
According to Kerr, he had received a letter in July from Keith Torbet, public services director for the City of Wauseon, written on behalf of the holiday committee stating that the committee would be taking over the planning and organizing of the parade. Kerr responded with a letter sent to the holiday committee, sharing it with the members of council.
Kerr added that the downtown association had submitted a form to obtain a parade permit and it was denied. He asked on Monday by what authority the holiday committee could take an event from a volunteer organization.
Kerr also expressed that he had already posted the permit online, contacted volunteers, the public works office, and the fire and police departments.
He ended by thanking the volunteers who have made the event a special holiday tradition for the city and asked council to review the letter. According to him, the Wauseon Downtown Association will not host the parade this year.
Mayor Kathy Huner asked Torbet, as chair of the committee if he had anything to say in response. Torbet shared that it was a unanimous decision by the holiday committee after numerous attempts to contact Kerr.
He said that Kerr’s only attempt to contact the committee has been with his letter. Torbet maintained that the greatest concerns of last year’s parade were disorganization and lack of volunteers — two points that Kerr refuted.
After much discussion among the council members and Kerr, the question was asked again, “By what authority does a committee take over an event that has been planned by resident volunteers?”
In other news, the council:
• heard reports from the fire and police chiefs, as well as public works and the finance director. According to Torbet, the Washington and Brunell streets projects are completed and the water tower on North Shoop Avenue is set to be inspected.
• heard a report of the personnel committee on the option of changing payroll vendors. Such a move, according to Sarah Heising, council member, would free up the human resources representative, Sarah Wheeler, to focus on human resources issues.
