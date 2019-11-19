WAUSEON — A presentation on a clean energy program for property owners and the passage of several pieces of legislation dominated Monday’s meeting of the Wauseon City Council.
Jody Rabquer of PACE Energy spoke to council on a new program to help property owners finance energy efficiency and renewable energy improvements on private property.
The PACE programs allow a property owner to finance the up-front cost of energy or other eligible improvements on a property and then pay the costs back over time through a voluntary assessment on the property.
Currently, the commercial portion of the program is available, and the residential portion of the project will be roll out in 2020.
Examples of improvements that can be done are LED lighting and solar panels. The improvements will help minimize energy loss and maintenance issues.
Council members passed a motion to appoint Keith Torbet, director of public service, to the Wauseon Special Energy Improvement District (PACE) Board.
Moving on to the legislation, council approved two emergency resolutions authorizing Mayor Kathy Huner to enter into agreements.
The first authorizes Huner to enter into an agreement for the formation of a Countywide Emergency Management Agency.
The second resolution authorizes Huner to enter into an agreement with Ohio Plan Risk Management Inc. for casualty, liability, fire and property damage insurance.
Huner was authorized by resolution to appoint Steve Brown as the housing officer to the Community Reinvestment Area.
Council members accepted the second reading of a resolution authorizing Huner to renew an agreement with Schoenhardt & Associates for accounting services needed to handle the GAAP accounting.
Council also proclaimed by resolution that Nov. 30 will be recognized as Small Business Saturday and Supporting Awareness of Small Business Saturday.
In department head reports during Monday’s meeting, Assistant Police Chief John Roof noted that Friday is the deadline for Christmas for Kids, which is set for Dec. 14. An Explorer Post open house will be held Dec. 10 at 6 p.m.
