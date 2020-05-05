WAUSEON — A city councilman asked about kids playing in the city’s parks at the Wauseon City Council meeting held via Zoom on Monday afternoon.
Councilman Harold Stickley was called by a city resident and asked why Wauseon police needed to break up a group of kids playing at the Wabash Park skate park.
“I know the government is trying their best and the health department is trying their best,” Stickley said of recommended closures because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
It was explained to the councilman that Wauseon Police Department was asked to help patrol the area. Wauseon Mayor Kathy Huner admitted the closures was not the city’s idea.
“The city of Wauseon has diligently tried to follow all the state mandates,” Huner told the council. “When the state asks us to close something, we have to do it.”
Public works director Keith Torbet also talked about opening the city pool for the summer.
“I have every intention to open the pool this year,” said Torbet. “We might have to restrict the number of people in the pool.”
Torbet, during his department head report, also stated the South Shoop Avenue waterline project was running a week ahead of schedule.
City finance director Jamie Giguere told the council city tax receipts are down 17.8% from last year. The city has brought in $312,000 during April. She told the council she expects receipts to return to normal. City tax filing deadlines were pushed back to July 15 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Giguere also told council the city has received a second stimulus check and the two have combined for roughly $111,000 in funds.
The council also:
• accepted a resolution to allow the mayor to accept bids on the downtown ADA ramps job.
• accepted a motion to schedule a public hearing for May 18 at 5 p.m. to allow Sara’s Garden to rezone for a vocational school/coffee shop.
