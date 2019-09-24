WAUSEON — Wauseon City Council met in a brief session Monday evening.
Action was taken on two pieces of legislation. Council accepted the first reading of an ordinance amending section 377 of the codified ordinances of the city. This amendment would allow law enforcement some flexibility in the inspections of low-speed and slow-moving vehicles.
A second reading was accepted amending section 1314.02 of the codified ordinances. This amendment gives the city official remedies for overgrown grass and clean-up.
In other business, a council motion accepted the street committee recommendation include ADA sidewalk compliance engineering in the South Shoop Avenue repaving plans.
Keith Torbet, director of public service, said the city will be able to do the restriping of 7.5 miles of streets this year at a cost of $6,000.
Police Chief Kevin Chittenden announced the next Coffee with the Cops will be held Oct. 4 at McDonald’s at the restaurant’s request.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.