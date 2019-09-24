Wauseon Marshall's badge

A Wauseon marshal badge from the 1800s was on display at Monday’s Wauseon City Council meeting. Police Chief Kevin Chittenden told village officials that Toledo residents Kendra Harp and Mark Thomas had come across the badge at a recent estate sale, and he had the opportunity to purchase it from them to keep it in Wauseon. Chittenden is still researching the history of the badge. He has learned that the first mention of a marshal was around 1857, and that the police force was established in 1871 with a chief of police.

WAUSEON — Wauseon City Council met in a brief session Monday evening.

Action was taken on two pieces of legislation. Council accepted the first reading of an ordinance amending section 377 of the codified ordinances of the city. This amendment would allow law enforcement some flexibility in the inspections of low-speed and slow-moving vehicles.

A second reading was accepted amending section 1314.02 of the codified ordinances. This amendment gives the city official remedies for overgrown grass and clean-up.

In other business, a council motion accepted the street committee recommendation include ADA sidewalk compliance engineering in the South Shoop Avenue repaving plans.

Keith Torbet, director of public service, said the city will be able to do the restriping of 7.5 miles of streets this year at a cost of $6,000.

Police Chief Kevin Chittenden announced the next Coffee with the Cops will be held Oct. 4 at McDonald’s at the restaurant’s request.

