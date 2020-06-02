WAUSEON — Wauseon Village council handled a few items, plus had a quick joint meeting with Clinton Township Trustees in a Monday afternoon meeting.
Council and Clinton township needed the joint meeting to reappoint Rick Frey on the Wauseon Union Cemetery Board. His term begins January 2, 2021 and runs until January 1, 2024.
Council also approved two recommendations from the finance committee. The first one set the price for anyone wanting to rent the ballfields at Biddle Park for youth tournaments. The city will give anyone two options, one being a fee of $150 a day per field, plus the city will get a $10 per car gate fee and concession proceeds. The other option is $250 a day per field plus concessions, with the event organizer getting all gate fees.
After discussion of lights and the needed money, the council amended the recommendation to $170 a field or $270 a field if the event organizers would like to use the lights at night.
There will be no fee for any Wauseon Rec Association teams.
The second recommendation was to lower the pool renewal levy from 2.6 mills to 2.0 mills for the November ballot.
City finance director Jamie Giguere told council 2.0 mills will bring in roughly $215,000 a year for five years.
Giguere told the committee a bill came in for roughly $17,100 due to a fire a couple weeks ago. Council added the amount to the bills and passed the approval of the city bills.
In other business:
• council thanked the Wauseon American Legion for the quick donation of a new American flag for Biddle Park.
• Public service director Keith Torbet announced water hydrant flushing has begun. Flushing started at the south end of the town and will take approximately two weeks.
• council approved the second reading of Ordinance 2020-5, which amends the zoning map for the former First Baptist Church.
