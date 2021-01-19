@CNRandyR

WAUSEON – Wauseon City Council handled its first pieces of legislation for 2021 on Monday, without the mayor present, who was out sick.

Council passed a first reading of an ordnance for a South Shoop Avenue repaving project that would go from the corner of Elm Street and Shoop Avenue in town, all the way down Ohio 108 to the Fulton/Henry county line.

Council also passed a second reading for a resolution to allow the mayor to renew an agreement with Schoenhardt and Associates for accounting services needed to handle GAAP Accounting.

Under new business, council approved a four-year lease agreement in the total of $366,000 for a vactor truck for the city works department.

Council also:

• heard a report from Scott Stiriz on the Wauseon Recreation Association board meeting.

• approved the following board and commission appointments: Greg Suon, zoning board of appeals; Jeff Stiriz and Steve Schneider, charter revision commission; Larry Zimmerman, park board; Amy Ferguson, planning commission; Tom Collins, tree commission; Bev Meridew, Pride and Preservation and design review board; Eric Nagle, charter revision commission.

Load comments