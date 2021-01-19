@CNRandyR
WAUSEON – Wauseon City Council handled its first pieces of legislation for 2021 on Monday, without the mayor present, who was out sick.
Council passed a first reading of an ordnance for a South Shoop Avenue repaving project that would go from the corner of Elm Street and Shoop Avenue in town, all the way down Ohio 108 to the Fulton/Henry county line.
Council also passed a second reading for a resolution to allow the mayor to renew an agreement with Schoenhardt and Associates for accounting services needed to handle GAAP Accounting.
Under new business, council approved a four-year lease agreement in the total of $366,000 for a vactor truck for the city works department.
Council also:
• heard a report from Scott Stiriz on the Wauseon Recreation Association board meeting.
• approved the following board and commission appointments: Greg Suon, zoning board of appeals; Jeff Stiriz and Steve Schneider, charter revision commission; Larry Zimmerman, park board; Amy Ferguson, planning commission; Tom Collins, tree commission; Bev Meridew, Pride and Preservation and design review board; Eric Nagle, charter revision commission.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.