WAUSEON — The city of Wauseon swore in a new police officer during a brief city council meeting held in council chambers on Monday night.
Officer Richard Roe was sworn in by Chief Kevin Chittenden as the latest full-time police officer for the city. Roe formerly worked for the Bryan Police Department.
During his report, Chief Chittenden also reported Wauseon Safety City for elementary kids had already started. The budget for Safety City is in a deficit and the chief is hoping for more donations from area businesses.
“I know it’s a hard time, but Safety City is a really awesome program,” noted Chittenden.
Keith Torbet said during his public service report that on July 14, he will be presenting with DGL Consulting Engineers on a Small Cities Improvement Grant for Oak Street in town.
“Hopefully, we’ll get a good rating on that,” said Torbet. “It’ll be my first go on this genre of grants. It’s a different animal for me.”
Fire Chief Rick Sluder stated during his report to council that fire training facilities across the state are still shut down because of the coronavirus, so he has been working in-house.
“You will see fire trucks out quite a bit,” Sluder told council. “We’re getting everyone acclimated to the hydrants and fire systems.”
The mayor reported during new business there were 12 zoning permits filed in the city during June.
Mayor Kathy Huner closed the meeting with a letter from Jim Spiess, who wanted to thank the council for his 16 years on the Wauseon Tree Commission.
