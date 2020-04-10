@CNRandyR

WAUSEON — City law director Tom McWatters was needed to clear up a couple question at a special Wauseon Village Council meeting held via teleconference on Thursday.

Two councilmen needed language on resolutions cleared up before a vote to pass each issue. Councilman Harold Stickley questioned a road construction project from County Road D heading south to the Henry county line. Stickley asked if it was on a county road heading outside the city, why the council needed to confer. It was brought to his attention — and to the council at large, that the project is a completion of a project from last year that begins on Oak Street inside the city and finishes at the county line.

Jeff Stiriz needed clarification on language before council passed a resolution to amend the policies and procedures manual, which includes emergency FMLA and paid sick leave policies through the Families First Coronavirus Response Act.

Stiriz wanted clarification on a policy over self-quarantine. The current policy states city employees are not subject to the quarantine if they travel less than 100 miles out of state. Law Director Tom McWatters mentioned the law — which itself was suspended under stay-at-home self-quarantine policies handed down by Gov. Mike DeWine, should read a 100-mile radius of the city.

McWatters said he would make sure the language is correct and give the council the correct policy.

Council passed a resolution to enter an agreement with Link Computer Corporation for utility billing software. Link Computer Corporation will aid the city on the collection of bills, mainly water.

Council also passed a resolution to begin accepting bids on an Americans with Disabilities Act project to construct ramps at approximately eight intersections along Fulton Street as a part of the downtown revitalization project.

Council closed the meeting by passing unanimously to pay all city bills as presented to the council.

