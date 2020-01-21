WAUSEON — Wauseon City Council met briefly Monday evening, discussing a vacant council seat and taking action on a handful of items.
Council has interviewed four people to fill the board position left vacant when Rick Frey resigned Dec. 31 to become a Clinton Township trustee. The council position yet to be filled will be two years of Frey’s unexpired term. More interviews are anticipated this week, with council expecting to name a replacement by early February.
A first reading on an ordinance was held on adding the director of public service as the person to oversee sidewalk construction and repair in the city.
Another ordinance was passed as an emergency, appointing Tom McWatters as law director for a two-year term from Feb. 1, 2020-Jan. 31, 2022, and setting the rate of compensation at $1,400 a month. Kevin Whitlock was employed as assistant law director at a rate of $600 a month, while Jan Stamm, Stephen Maloney and Kayla Baker will serve as an uncompensated assistant city law directors.
Council members also reappointed Andrea Gerken as clerk for a two-year term (Feb. 1, 2020-Jan. 31, 2022) and were introduced to a new police officer, Michael Oehlers.
