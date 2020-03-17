WAUSEON — The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the city of Wauseon were discussed at length at Monday’s council meeting.
Only village officials and the media were in attendance, and social distancing was implemented with those attending spaced around the large council chambers.
Change in the village travel policy and procedure was discussed at length. Currently five employees are unable to return to work because they are on a self-quarantine of 14 days due to recent travel. Spring break for the schools had occurred just as the coronavirus began to spread. The city police department is down by two officers.
Sarah Wheeler of the city’s human resources explained the proposal. Those who travel 100 miles across state lines or into an infected area will self-quarantine for 14 days or until testing negative. The employee may work from home if it is appropriate to the position or may take sick days. Wheeler said FMLA (Family and Medical Leave Act) could apply if the person tests positive. There could be some changes in federal provisions as well.
Council approved changes to the travel policy and procedure for the COVID-19 emergency. Council also voted to support Mayor Kathy Huner’s consideration in keeping the city employees and residents safe.
Huner noted, “Our concern is the health, safety and welfare of the city.”
The city building is locked down during business hours, and village residents are encouraged to use the dropboxes for payments or to call the offices for information. Telecommuting is being encouraged for all employees in the appropriate positions.
A proclamation for the city’s state of emergency is anticipated for today to coincide with the state’s state of emergency.
The April 2 committee of the whole meeting and the April 6 council meeting have been cancelled.
In regular council business, the council accepted the second reading of the ordinance amending the water rate schedule effective June 1. A report from the tree commission also was heard.
