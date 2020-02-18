WAUSEON — A water rate increase was approved Monday by Wauseon City Council.

City council accepted the recommendation of the utility committee to allow a 5% water rate increase beginning April 1. Keith Torbet, director of public services, said there are projects coming up that the city needs to plan for financially. Among those is a third water line into the city from the water plant. Small increases per year will help to raise that funding.

Council also approved the third reading of an ordinance amending the sidewalk ordinance section to include the position of director of public services as an administrator of sidewalk projects.

Council accepted Mayor Kathy Huner’s appointment of new council member Patrick Griggs to the tree commission for a term expiring Dec. 31, 2022.

