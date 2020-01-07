WAUSEON — Wauseon City Council met Monday in the first session of the new year. Mayor Kathy Huner and three members of council — Shane Chamberlin, Jeff Stiriz, and Scott Stiriz — are beginning new four year terms having been re-elected in the November election.
Harold Stickley and Steve Schneider are each beginning the third year of their first term on council.
The sixth seat is open following the resignation of Rick Frey, effective Dec. 31. Village officials are in the process of seeking a replacement who will serve the remaining two years of that term.
Two resolutions were introduced in the meeting and placed on final reading. The first piece of legislation amends a resolution passed in December for the annual wage increase for full-time non-union employees. The wording “full-time, non-union employees” should have been described as “full-time employees not in positions subject to a bargaining unit.” The resolution authorizes a 2% increase.
The second resolution authorizes Huner to advertise for bids for water main replacement on South Shoop Avenue between Leggett Street and Orth Road, accept the lowest and best bid, and enter into a contract with that bidder.
Council also accepted the mayor’s appointments for the new year. Those include:
• Charter Revision Commission: Jeff Stiriz and Steve Schneider, both one-year terms through Dec. 31.
• Community Reinvest-ment Area Housing Council: Sue Dieringer and Larry Fruth, both three-year terms through Dec. 31, 2022.
• Maumee Valley Planning Organization: Keith Torbet, one-year term through Dec. 31.
• Wauseon Planning Commission: Kathy Huner, four-year term through Dec. 31, 2023.
• Pride Wauseon Preservation and Design Review Board: Ivan Hite, three-year term through Dec. 31, 2022.
• Tree Commission: Larry Frey, three-year term through Dec. 31, 2022; Rick Frey (member at-large) to replace Jim Spiess for two years through Dec. 31, 2021.
• Zoning Board of Appeals: Michael Christman, five-year term through Dec. 31, 2024; Daniel Dunlap, fill unexpired term of Perry Rupp, through Dec. 31, 2022.
