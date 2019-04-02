WAUSEON – Wauseon City Council members approved legislation for street re-paving and a water service agreement at Monday’s meeting.
Council approved the first and final readings of an emergency resolution, which authorizes Mayor Kathy Huner to enter into an agreement with the Ohio Department of Transportation for the re-paving of U.S. 20A between the western and eastern city limits, East Elm Street between Clinton Street and North Shoop Avenue, and North Shoop Avenue between East Elm Street and US 20A within the city of Wauseon.
The city agrees to assume the cost of the improvement within the city limits, less the amount of federal aid funds set aside by the Federal Highway Administration. The cost share is estimated at $406,856.
Also approved was the third reading of a resolution authorizing Huner to enter into a water service agreement with Fulton County.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.