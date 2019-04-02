WAUSEON – Wauseon City Council members approved legislation for street re-paving and a water service agreement at Monday’s meeting.

Council approved the first and final readings of an emergency resolution, which authorizes Mayor Kathy Huner to enter into an agreement with the Ohio Department of Transportation for the re-paving of U.S. 20A between the western and eastern city limits, East Elm Street between Clinton Street and North Shoop Avenue, and North Shoop Avenue between East Elm Street and US 20A within the city of Wauseon.

The city agrees to assume the cost of the improvement within the city limits, less the amount of federal aid funds set aside by the Federal Highway Administration. The cost share is estimated at $406,856.

Also approved was the third reading of a resolution authorizing Huner to enter into a water service agreement with Fulton County.

