WAUSEON — Wauseon City Council took the next step Monday to make the approved increase in water rates official.
Council President Shane Chamberlin presided over the meeting in the absence of Mayor Kathy Huner.
Council accepted the first reading on the ordinance which amends the current codified ordinances to provide for a 5% increase in the water rates effective June 1. The effective date is 30 days after the third and final reading.
Council also accepted the first reading of a resolution which amends the annual appropriation ordinance by authorizing the director of finance to increase or decrease certain line account appropriations within the various funds listed within the year 2020. The resolution was then placed on final reading.
The council also accepted by motion two finance committee recommendations. The first allows the 2019 appropriation ordinance be amended to provide for an increase in the public works capital fund of $10,000 to finance the purchase of a new fuel monitoring system. The second amends the codified ordinances to provide for a 1% income tax credit for residents who work outside of Wauseon and pay another municipality beginning in 2021. The Wauseon income tax is 1.5%.
In department head reports, Police Chief Kevin Chittenden announced the selection of Kevin Knierim as officer of the year. He is the auxiliary chief and a part-time road officer. Keith Torbet, director of public service, announced that representatives from Wood County zoning will be in the council chambers each Wednesday from 8:30-11:30 a.m. to help with building permits and answer questions
Under new business, council accepted by motion the VAWA (Violence Against Women Act) Grant in the amount of $59,989.34. This grant helps to fund the local victim’s advocate office.
Chamberlain asked council to approve by motion the drafts of fire protection agreements and letters to be sent to trustees in Pike, York and Chesterfield townships. Fire Chief Rick Sluder noted that while township trustees had not renewed the agreements for service, the department is receiving fire calls.
Chamberlain also announced his intention to once again bring to council a document which moves the recreation programming from the Wauseon Recreation Association to under the umbrella of the park board. He said he will be calling a special meeting of the committee of the whole to further discuss the matter.
New businesses welcomed to the city by Chamberlain were Warrior Wings, a restaurant; and Activate, a medical office.
