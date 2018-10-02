WAUSEON — Wauseon City Council members approved holiday pay for part-time personnel at their Monday meeting.
Council accepted the recommendation of the personnel committee to pay part-time police and fire auxiliary, dispatchers, patrolmen and firemen/EMT/paramedics holiday pay at time and a half for the six major holidays: New Year’s Day, Christmas Day, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day and Thanksgiving Day.
Several pieces of legislation were considered. First readings were given to an ordinance amending the city’s codified ordinances to read 800 square inches for residential signs, an ordinance changing manufactured home park district setbacks from 20 feet to 10 feet, and an ordinance changing the fire code version language to “current version.”
A fourth ordinance was placed on final reading and approved, authorizing declarations of official intent under U.S. Treasury regulations with respect to reimbursements from proceeds of bonds, notes or other obligations of temporary advances made for payments prior to issuance, and related matters.
Second readings were approved for three ordinances. One amends the section of the codified ordinances to delete the subsection pertaining to drug paraphernalia, a second amends the section titled “Municipal Reservoir,” and the third amends the section pertaining to the operation of low-speed vehicles, under-speed vehicles, utility vehicles, or mini-trucks on a public street or highway under certain conditions.
