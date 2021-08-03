@CNRandyR
WAUSEON — City council had one thing on the agenda to discuss, accepting a buildings and grounds committee recommendation to annex some land, during a very brief Wauseon City Council meeting on Monday.
“The only thing we discussed and voted on at this time are the trails from County Road 11 to (Ohio 20A),” said council member Harold Stickley, who is the chairman of the buildings and grounds committee. “We voted 3-0 to do that.”
Stickley explained all areas of the trail that would be Wauseon city property, when the annexation is completed.
“We’re going to go from County Road 11, through the city and all the way to 20A,” he said.
City law director Tom McWatters explained the next step in the process.
“The way it would work,” said McWatters, “if you approve the recommendation, we’ll have legislation at the next meeting authorizing the legal department to file a very short petition with the county commissioners, which would ask for the portions (of the trail) to be annexed. We’ll have to attach a legal description of those areas, along with a map of some type. The process for the commissioners is a matter of stamping it or doing whatever they would do to annex it.”
Stickley gave the full council some reasons on why the city should annex the trail.
“It benefits the police department of Wauseon, because they can patrol it if it needs to be,” explained Stickley. “Another benefit I thought of is, if our city workers need to work on it, which they do, at least the city has it under control. They are better working on it than having the county.”
Council unanimously passed the recommendation.
