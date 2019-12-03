WAUSEON — Wauseon City Council members accepted the resignation of one of their own in Monday’s regular meeting.
Rick Frey, who has served on council for the last six years, submitted his resignation effective Dec. 31. Two years remain on his council term ending Dec. 31, 2021. Frey was elected in November to serve an unexpired term of Clinton Township trustee, also ending Dec. 31, 2021.
Frey retired as Wauseon city worker in 2012, having served as an assistant public works superintendent and city arborist. He served on the tree commission for 20 years, and as a councilman has served as chair of the tree committee. He is now on the planning commission.
In other business, council approved a motion accepting the street committee’s recommendation to begin sidewalk construction on Shoop Avenue in 2020.
Council moved to table the personnel committee’s recommendation to approve the employee handbook to allow more time for consideration of all topics.
In his department head report, Keith Torbet, director of public service, told council that a photo taken by wastewater superintendent Clem Kutzli has been chosen to be included in the Ohio Water Environment Association (OWEA) 2020 calendar.
One ordinance and two resolutions were passed as emergency measures. Council passed an ordinance that approves, adopts and enacts the 2019 replacement pages to the codified ordinances and to repeal those pages that have been updated.
The first resolution authorized Mayor Kathy Huner to enter into an agreement with Pareto Captive Services, LLC, Sun Life Financial, and Mutual Health Services for the provision of health insurance for 2020 for city employees. The second resolution authorized Huner to enter into an agreement with Met Life to provide life insurance and voluntary dental and vision insurance for full time employees.
Council accepted the third reading of a resolution authorizing Huner to renew an agreement with Schoenhardt & Associates for accounting services needed to handle the GAAP accounting.
Under new business, approval was given to the appointment of councilmen Scott Chamberlin and Scott Stiriz to the Volunteer Firefighters Dependents Board.
