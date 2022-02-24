WAUSEON — Once again, the Seneca Drive project was a topic of conversation at this city’s council meeting on Monday evening when it adopted emergency legislation for funding of construction there.
The city now seeks to raise funds to pay for the Seneca Drive project. Through this ordinance, Wauseon seeks to generate $575,000 through the issuance and sale of bonds.
Monies garnered through this ordinance would pay for constructing, reconstructing, resurfacing, paving, grading, draining and making other improvements. And work would extend to curbs, gutters, sidewalks, concrete aprons, storm sewers, related drainage facilities, lighting and traffic lights.
Rules were suspended on the ordinance in order to bypass the rules and get a quicker start on the project.
A second reading was heard on the creation of the Seneca Drive Incentive District. If the reading passes a third reading the way will be open for the needed improvements to happen with the benefit of tax increment financing (TIF).
The board also heard first reading of a resolution authorizing Mayor Kathy Huner to enter into an agreement with Dillin Control Systems for engineering services.
The only other piece of legislation concerned a second reading of a resolution that authorizes Mayor Huner to enter into an agreement with the Ohio State Attorney General for collecting delinquent taxes.
