WAUSEON — On Monday evening, the council here moved forward with four more resolutions and an ordinance for the Seneca Drive project.
Voting to suspend the rules which allows the legislation to become an ordinance immediately upon the mayor’s signature, the Wauseon City Council voted for the ordinance that authorized the creation of the Seneca Drive Incentive District.
The ordinance amends the previous TIF ordinance for the project to include the final revised debt schedule.
This ordinance allows for the city to move forward with the Seneca Drive project with five requirements:
• describing the infrastructure improvements to be made for public use;
• declaring exemption from real property taxation;
• requiring annual service payments in lieu of taxes;
• setting minimum service payments required;
• establishing a municipal public improvement Tax Increment Equivalent Fund (TIF).
Closing on the agreement was Tuesday.
Four resolutions that offer professional services to the city were also passed. Each of them authorizes Mayor Kathy Huner to enter into agreements for engineering services.
The four engineering firms named in the separate resolutions are FellerFinch & Associates, Inc.; Peterman Associates, Inc.; DGL Consulting Engineers, LLC; and Poggemeyer Design Group.
There were no other pieces of legislation for consideration during the meeting.
Attending the meeting Monday evening was Kim Cupp from the Fulton County Health Department. She addressed the assistance that the council had provided for the COVID-19 vaccination clinic.
Karen Pennington also was on hand from the health department to speak about the tobacco grant the department had received.
Korin Baumgartner, Clerk of Council presented the report from the tree commission. She said that Nelson Tree Service had successfully removed three trees at Reighard Park and that Arbor Day for the Wauseon School tree planting is scheduled for April 29.
According to Baumgartner, the primary school will plant a red oak at 12:30 p.m. and the elementary school will plant an autumn blaze tree at 2 p.m. on April 29.
The park board committee recommended that a northern fir Christmas tree be planted at the Railroad Park, on the east side of the Wauseon Depot, that would be used annually for a Christmas tree lighting ceremony.
In new business, the council voted to transfer D1 and D2 liquor license from Kam Wah Restaurant, Inc. to Azteca Mexican Store Restaurant Limited, 1290 N. Shoop Ave., Suite 40.
