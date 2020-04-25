WAUSEON — Continued talk of commencement plans and the purchase of a new bus made up a part of the Wauseon Exempted Village Board of Education meeting held via teleconference on Friday afternoon.
According to high school principal Keith Leatherman, the Ohio Board of Education is pushing schools toward virtual graduation ceremonies statewide. Both Leatherman and Wauseon superintendent Troy Armstrong sat in a virtual meeting with the Wauseon class of 2020 officers to discuss available options.
“The one thing they would like to see is being presented with their diploma,” Leatherman said of the meeting. “That was a big deal to them.”
Leatherman added the Ohio Board of Education is urging to schools to limit the number of people in any outdoor event to less than 500 and for those schools going with a virtual graduation, to hold it on the original date scheduled.
Armstong mentioned another meeting with the senior officers would happen before any decision would be made.
“We really want to hear from our senior leadership,” he said.
The board also okayed the purchase of a new bus. Bids will be accepted in conjunction with the Ohio Department of Education bus grant in the amount of $53,990.22.
In other business the board:
• approved the non-renewal of Pamela Waugh, transportation supervisor, and to not re-employ her at the expiration of her current contract.
• accepted the resignation of Lauren Borton, Wauseon assistant treasurer/HR, effective April 22.
• approved the transfer of April Beck from fifth-grade teacher to fourth-grade teacher.
• approved Josh Oyer, assistant technology coordinator, to be paid at the approved salary. Oyer goes from a 235-day contract to 260-day contract.
• approved the fiscal year 2021 administrative salary schedule as presented.
