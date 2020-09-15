@CNRandyR
WAUSEON — City council heard a few quick department reports and passed a pair of first readings during a short council meeting on Monday.
Councilman Patrick Griggs opened the meeting with a tree commission report. They talked about Tree City USA for 2021 and the commission looking into replacing dead trees in town.
Public service director Keith Torbet gave a report about the city pool, which did take a small loss of $14,000, due to restricted crowds.
Torbet also informed the council a grant for $412,500 through the OPWC was submitted for work on South Brunell Street. The total cost of the project is expected to be around $1.2 million.
City cleanup and drop-off will be the week of Sept. 28.
Council approved first reading of legislation about Rotary Park Pond. The amended ordinances on the pond will read that fishing is to be catch and release, swimming and boats will not be allowed and water will not be taken from the pond for drinking.
Also approved was the first reading on changing a tax credit for city residents who work in other towns from 1.5% to 1%.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.