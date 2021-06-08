@CNRandyR
WAUSEON — A report from the Utility Committee turned into a discussion on changing the city’s lights to LED during Wauseon’s City Council meeting on Monday.
Giving his report, council member Jeff Stiriz laid out some options the city has in regards to its street lights.
“They (Toledo Edison) gave us three options,” reported Stiriz. “One, we could replace them all, and they would cost the city $200 a light. Option two was we could do certain streets and it would still cost us $200 a light. Option three was, when one (street light) burns out, Toledo Edison will come and replace it and it will cost us nothing.”
Keith Torbet added the LED lights can last up to five years, compared to the one or two year life of the current street lights.
Stiriz went ob to talk about the second issue the committee talked about, lighting at the new parking lot of Haas Door.
“They (Haas Door) want lights so they (the employees) can see across the street,” said Stiriz of the work on Krieger Street and Dickman Road in the city. “Haas Door wants to three more lights, and they’ve agreed to pay for them. It would be three poles with double lights, one going each way. Haas Door would pay $12,231.”
The city would put lights down the rest of the street at the cost of $29,000.
The recommendation from the committee was for Edison to replace the lights as they burn out and to add the lights for Haas Door. Council passed both recommendations.
The mayor told council the recent Firecracker 5K to raise money for the upcoming Fourth of July fireworks display was a success. The Chamber of Commerce did not have an amount yet on how much money was raised. The mayor also removed the state of emergency over the coronavirus pandemic for the city.
Council went into executive session for certain personnel matters involving public employees of official’s compensation.
Council also:
• re-appointed Lisa Smith to a three-year term to the Charter Revision Commision, starting July 1.
