WAUSEON – A city council meeting making quick work on legislation turned into a discussion on paying pool employees higher wages during the Wauseon city council meeting on Monday.
After working through the new business of the city, council member Steve Schneider brought up an issue to the council.
“I want to discuss increasing pay for all those people,” Schneider told council, after having a conversion with pool manager Tom Burkholder.
Burkholder is concerned, that with the current pay rate for lifeguards at the Wauseon pool, the lifeguards will take jobs at Napoleon next summer.
“I want to raise pay $2 an hour, comparable to what it is in Napoleon,” added Schneider, who did tell the council he just happened to run into the pool manager over the weekend. “That may sound like a lot, but Jaime (city finance director Jamie Giguere), said that last year we were around 6,100-6,200 hours of pool payment, so it would amount to $12-13,000 a year. We were willing to spend a lot more to buy a property to put in a parking lot. What good would that do if we can’t open the pool?”
Mayor Kathy Huner explained to Schneider the council was not ready to act on anything brought forward at the meeting.
“I understand your compassion on this,” Huner told Schneider. “As far as money, making a proposal tonight, I don’t see how you can do that.”
Huner got Public Works Director Keith Torbet involved with the meeting.
“Nobody has walked into my office and asked for a raise, or discussed it with me,” said Torbet. “I don’t like it being brought to me here.”
Huner agreed.
“I wish he would have at least gone to Keith about this first and discussed his concerns,” stated the mayor. “He(Torbet) is the one that makes the decisions on the wages for the lifeguards.”
Huner added this conversation comes from every department in the city.
“I hear what you are saying, but we get the same thing from every department,” stated Huner. “Police want to go to Perrysburg, where they pay more. We get the same thing from the fire (department). We hear this in all departments.”
During the Park Board committee meeting, Patrick Griggs reported new soccer goals for Homecoming Park would be purchased by Tim Dennis and Griggs brought a recommendation for council on memorial park benches at the city’s parks. Council agreed to both recommendations.
The meeting opened with the swearing in of Sarah Heising, who will replace Jeff Stiriz. Stiriz unexpectedly passed away on June 12.
Council also:
• passed the third reading of a resolution accepting the recommendation of the Revolving Loan Fund Committee and authorizing the Mayor to enter into an agreement with Pam Seiler.
• passed a motion to authorize Law Director Tom McWatters to sign the electronic ballot to approve, on behalf of the city, the Fifth Amendment Joint Chapter 11 Plan of Reorganization of Purdue Pharama L.P., and its affiliated debtors.
• passed a motion to authorize the mayor to enter into a fishing agreement with ODNR in Wauseon Reservoirs No. 1 and No. 2 for 25 years, expiring April 20, 2046.
