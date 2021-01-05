@CNRandyR
WAUSEON — Wauseon City Council heard a report from the tree commission and acted on one piece of legislation during a brief meeting on Monday.
Councilman Patrick Griggs gave the tree commission report. He reported to council the Tree City USA banquet that the city will host would like to be moved from April to June and held at Homecoming Park to adhere to social-distancing regulations. The commission is looking for places in Wauseon to donate to the banquet.
The commission also received a list of 39 trees to be removed.
On a first reading, council approved the first reading of a resolution to authorize the mayor to renew an agreement with Schoenhardt and Associates for services to handle GAAP accounting.
Council also accepted the mayor’s appointment of Keith Torbet to the Maumee Valley Planning Organization board.
During new business, council took no action for liquor licenses for Kam Wah, Jay Petroleum and Ironwood Golf Course.
