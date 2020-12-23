WAUSEON — Wauseon City Council handled a busy agenda on Monday, listening to three committee reports, plus acting on 10 pieces of legislation during its Monday meeting held via Zoom.
The longest discussion was on the finance committee report on the city budget for 2021. Councilman Jeff Stiriz had a question about an item — a new ambulance for the city — during a time when money is tight because of the coronavirus.
“We’re going to need to plan for its replacement,” explained Wauseon Fire Chief Rick Sluder.
After the discussion, council passed 5-1 to accept the budget committee’s recommendation on the 2021 budget, with Stiriz being the lone no vote.
Stiriz also brought up an issue during new business at the end of the meeting. A city vehicle was involved in an accident and he was looking for reasons why the vehicle was towed and fixed by a business in Delta as opposed to one in Wauseon.
“Why are we taking our vehicles to Delta to get fixed?” questioned Stiriz. “It burns me we take them out of town to get fixed.”
Mayor Kathy Huner attempted to answer that question.
“For the best interest for the vehicles, and for the city of Wauseon, sometimes you have to go out of town,” said the mayor.
Huner asked Sluder, who knows more details on the incident, to step in and answer questions.
“I work at the leisure of the council and I would like to have the same rights as any other employee of the city,” said Sluder. “I’m going to refuse to answer any other questions at this time.”
Even with no answers, Stiriz continued.
“I’m going to fight because that vehicle should have been towed by someone in Wauseon and should have been fixed by someone in Wauseon.”
In other committee reports, the council approved the personnel committee’s recommendation to accept the performance review of the council clerk by a 4-1 vote with one abstention.
Council also approved the building and grounds committee recommendation to allow Eric Richer to install a 20-foot access drive off County Road 15 on city property.
At the end of the meeting, Huner read a statement on the difficult year many in the city dealt with.
“I would like to, at the end of the year, thank the city of Wauseon council, administration and employees for stepping up in the interest of Wauseon during this COVID year,” she said. “The transformation of running the everyday business of the city was thrown out the door.
“Businesses were forced to shut down and industries and employees were asked to go to skeletal crews, while first responder crews were asked to work longer work shift hours.
“We lost quite a few people in Wauseon this year. People who donated and people who donated their time.
“I want to thank the people of Wauseon. These people stepped up to benefit our business owners. Our city stepped up and brought meals to our first responders and more or less said thank you.”
Council also:
• approved the first reading to approve, adopt and enact the 2020 replacement pages to the codified ordinances.
• approved the first reading to make appropriations for current expenses and other expenditures for the city during the fiscal year, ending Dec. 31, 2021.
• approved the first reading to amend the compensation plan by adjusting the employee wage scale.
• approved the first reading to approve a wage increase for full-time non-union employees.
• approved the first reading for the city to agree to enter into a revolving loan agreement with Tony’s Pet Shop.
• approved a second reading authorizing the mayor to grant a permanent easement to Ohio Gas Co. for a 20-foot strip located near County Road F.
• approved the second reading to approve the mayor to enter into an agreement with Pareto Captive Services, LLC, Sun Life Financial and Lucent Health Services for health insurance.
• approved the second reading to authorize the mayor to enter into an agreement with Met Life to provide life insurance and voluntary dental and vision insurance for full-time employees.
• approved a third reading to allow the mayor to enter into an agreement for Indigent Defense Services in county court with the Fulton County commissioners.
• approved a third reading to authorize the mayor for countywide EMS services.
• approved a motion to allow the director of finance to pay all bills through Dec. 31.
