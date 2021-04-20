WAUSEON — With only four council members present, the Wauseon city council could not do two things on its agenda — approve a motion to appoint Brooke Baumgartner as clerk of council, and appoint Chris Gleckler to the zoning board of appeals at its regularly scheduled meeting on Monday.
Both appointments require a three-quarter majority, which council did not have.
Instead, council plans to schedule a special meeting to handle those two appointments.
Council did hear a report from Patrick Griggs from the Tree Commission. The commission plans to replace 20 trees at Homecoming Park and they are also finalizing plans to be in the schools for Arbor Day.
Council went into executive session to discuss pending or imminent court action and took no action.
Council also:
• approved a second reading of a resolution joining with the Toledo Region Chamber of Commerce in strongly urging the U.S. Postal Service to consider returning mail processing operations to it’s sorting facility in Toledo.
• approved a third reading of an ordinance to amend a Codified Ordinance on Districts and Maps and to amend the official zoning map.
