WAUSEON — Wauseon City Council tabled a motion from the personnel committee and heard end-of-year reports at Monday’s meeting.
Council President Shane Chamberlin gave a quick recap of what was discussed at the committee meeting, held on Feb. 15.
“Some of the discussion involved changing of pay scales for various positions within the city that did cause some concern, at least from my perspective,” said Chamberlin. “Revenues are going down and the cost of business continues to go up. Our finance director did not seem all that bothered by the idea. I remember saying ‘I won’t panic until you do.’”
One issue the committee did not want to bring to council involved changes with the clerk of council. It was recommended from city HR manager Sarah Wheeler that the clerk of council job be moved to a part-time position, then an administrative assistant to the Public Works director job would be added to the current clerk of council, making that a full-time job.
“One thing we did not tackle within our recommendation was the changes proposed to the clerk of council position,” stated Chamberlin. “We just were not feeling comfortable with the proposal. We’ve tabled that topic for a later date.”
As a part of the mayor’s annual report, the city’s department heads did give small highlights on their areas of the city in 2020.
Finance director Jaime Giguere talked about how the city handled 2020 financially.
“One thing to point out is income tax revenue was down for the year,” said Giguere. “We were down about 4%. We did receive about half a million dollars in relief funds, and that really helped.”
Public Works director Keith Torbet talked about how the city pool managed to stay busy over the summer.
“We were able to keep the pool open,” said Torbet. “We sold more passes this last year than the year before, even with the reduced number of people allowed in the pool. The pool staff did a phenomenal job of keeping it clean.”
Keeping the city operational during the pandemic was the one theme throughout the reports.
“My department did a great job of taking the precautions, we never had a large rash of people out due to any sort of sickness,” said Police Chief Kevin Chittenden. “We kept the cases very minimal at the department. That’s hard to do in the public safety line of work.”
In other business, council:
• approved the first reading of a resolution approving the Solid Waste Management Plan for the Joint Solid Waste Management District of Defiance, Fulton, Paulding and Williams counties.
• approved a second reading to amend the codified ordinance to increase the water rate by 6%, effective April 1.
• approved a second reading to amend the codified ordinance to increase the water restoration fee after service in disconnected due to non-payment to $50, and to add a $100 restoration fee for services restored during non-business hours.
• approved a second reading of a resolution to authorize the mayor to enter into an agreement with Sudsina and Associates to serve as an advisor for debt offerings and other financings.
• approved a motion to accept a grant from the Justice Assistance Grant in the amount of $9,302.58 for the purchase of seven new portable radios for the Wauseon Police Department.
