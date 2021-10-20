WAUSEON — On Monday at 5 p.m., Mayor Kathy Huner called to order the regularly scheduled meeting for Wauseon City Council.
Discussion of finances topped the meeting. At the Finance Committee meeting on Oct. 11, four budget amendment topics were discussed.
COVID relief funds have been received for the city in the amount of $388,102.68, from which the committee recommended to council that $205,000 be used for capital items such as: a generator, R-tech fiber optic and improvements for the Washington Street water line. A second recommendation concerning some of the COVID funds came from the committee for essential employees to receive a premium in the amount of $48,150. Council voted on the issues and unanimously passed the recommendations.
The committee also recommended an amendment of the budget in order to transfer funds due to the bond reissue, to increase land purchase by $51,704.01 for the purchase of Hojnacki property and to increase pool construction by $7,825 for the construction of the Snack Shack. The council voted favorably to accept these recommendations.
Council person Steve Schneider shared that the Finance Committee recommended switching to Invoice Cloud, a new software system that would handle utility bills. The cost for the new software will cost approximately $1,000 per year, but the savings of having the new software could be $7,000 per year for the city. The committee also recommended informing the public of ways to pay utility bills to avoid convenience fees. Council agreed with the recommendations by approving.
One item of legislation was declared an emergency in order to suspend the rules: the resolution concerning the Invoice Cloud billing system agreement. With the rules suspended, Mayor Huner is authorized immediately to enter into the City of Wauseon into a contract with the software company.
Both of the ordinances that concerned the acquisition of properties into the city limits received a final reading. With unanimous consent, the council authorized full inclusion of these properties.
In other news, the council also:
• heard from the Utility Committee that current tap fee of $750 does not include parts; and approved an amendment to the ordinance, reflecting a cost figure, with parts included, to be set each December for the following year.
• heard from the Tree Commission meeting where discussion focused on the cost of memorial trees and a potential memorial tree program at Homecoming Park. Three trees each of chestnut and beech are scheduled to be planted soon.
• heard from the Park Board that a memorial bench program is in the works, as well as a pickle ball court.
• voted down the recommendation from the Park Board to raise the security deposit for Homecoming and Rotary Park shelters. The current fee is $100 and the recommended raise was $350. Council decided it best to forego the raise in fees and place a hold in the amount of $350 on a check or credit card payments if facilities were not cleaned.
• appointed John Alexander to the Tree Commission.
• heard that the Wauseon Rotary Club Auction is Oct. 23, and Trick-or-Treat is Oct. 30.
There being no further business, Council adjourned at 5:46 p.m.
