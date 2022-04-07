WAUSEON — At this city’s council meeting on Monday evening, an emergency resolution authorizing the mayor to enter into an electrical supply agreement was passed.
Council voted to suspend the rules by declaring an emergency on a piece of legislation that was introduced to provide electrical supply for various municipal locations. The resolution passed unanimously.
Also on the agenda was a report from the tree commission. Council president Scott Stiriz reported that three trees have been removed from South Brunell Street because of a repaving project. Stiriz also said that Nelson Tree Trimming has removed three trees in Reighard Park considered hazardous.
Council also:
• heard favorable opinion about the upcoming school levy from Paul Zumfelde.
• accepted Mayor Kathy Huner’s appointment of Dr. Kenton Kamp to the Fulton County Health Department for a five-year term that runs from April 1-March 1, 2027.
