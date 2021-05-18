WAUSEON – Opening with a joint session with the Clinton Township trustees, the Wauseon city council had some input on a cemetery board on Monday.
In the annual joint meeting, council and the trustees voted to approve Bob Krumm for another term. After some confusion over the date and length of his term, the two groups came to an agreement on the start date being Jan. 2, 2022 and ending Jan. 1, 2025.
Council also heard a report from council member Harold Stickley on the latest Park Board meeting. Stickley reported on some maintenance work that will be going on at Homecoming Park. When talking about a new snack bar at the city pool, Stickley informed council the pool will open May 28.
Mayor Kathy Huner also read a proclamation for EMS Week.
Council also:
• accepted the contract hiring of a part-time Zoning/Maintenance Code Inspector.
