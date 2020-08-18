WAUSEON — Fulton County commissioner candidate Joe Short addressed Wauseon City Council during its Monday evening.
Short, who was a Fulton County commissioner from 2006-10, is seeking the seat of Bill Rufenacht, who is not running for re-election.
“I believe I am the most qualified candidate,” Short said to council. “I’ve been elected and have served the voters of Fulton County for 10 years. I’ve been, and am currently a German Township trustee.”
Short gave a reason for stepping away from his seat with the commissioners.
“In 2011, I stepped away from politics,” he said. “I was granted custody of my two children in my third year as a commissioner. They needed to know their father was going to be there for them. I said I was not going to run for any office until my children were self-sufficient and active and productive members of society.
“I needed to be there for my children and I made the right decision,” added Short.
Short talked about the issues that will need to be addressed in the near future for county residents.
“Here in Wauseon, there is a six-inch thin-wall water line that goes from Wauseon to Lyons,” he said. “It’s an old line. We’ll need to take a look at that at some point. The northeast water line, we need to find a way to loop it back, because there are a lot of arms that go out and a lot of deadheads. That’s a lot of maintenance.
“Probably the most important one, the most urgent one, is going to be the EMS contract,” added Short. “I’ve been at the negotiating table in the past on an EMS contract. It’s about the paramedics. They have a specialty skill. We need to make sure they are paid properly. It’s about the fire departments and the fire chiefs. They do an excellent job. They give great direction. We need to make sure we have a contract that supports that.”
During the Tree Commission report, Councilman Patrick Griggs told the council Wauseon is on for hosting Tree City USA events in 2021, if anything will be held.
Keith Torbet told council city that spring clean-up days have been moved to the fall. The dates will be Sept. 28-Oct. 3. Dropoff will be held behind the public works buildings. He also announced with school now in session, this would be the final week the city pool would be open.
City Finance Director Jamie Giguere said in her report that the city is in the process of changing software on city water bills. The new water rate will go into effect on Sept. 10.
In other business, council:
• approved the buildings and grounds recommendation on draft legislation involving the pond at Rotary Park.
• approved the recommendation by the finance committee to accept the 20% proposal from the Wauseon Rec Association involving events held at Biddle Park.
• approved the park board recommendation on bike racks installed at Biddle Park and Homecoming Park.
• approved the payment of bills through Sept. 14.
• approved a motion to schedule city trick-or-treat for Oct. 31.
• approved a motion to accept the ODOT Small Cities Program Grant for a maximum of $289,784 for the Oak Street repaving project.
• approved the motion to accept the Ohio Bureau of Worker’s Compensation bulletproof vest grant in the amount of $2,223, which will help cover the cost of four new vests.
