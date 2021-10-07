WAUSEON — On Monday evening, Wauseon City Council met in the council chambers for their regular meeting with all council members present.
Starting off the meeting were Troy Armstrong and David Fleming, guests who addressed the proposed five-year, 2% earned income levy and will be on the Nov. 2 ballot.
Council inquired about the need for the levy and for what funds it would be used. Armstrong and Fleming shared that “1.75% would be used for current expenses for the school district and 0.25% for permanent improvements.”
Some of the improvements would help reduce class size and make updates to the auditorium and softball complex. Armstrong and Fleming offered that more information is available by accessing the school’s website, wauseonindians.org.
Two resolutions received first readings and two ordinances received second readings:
The resolution accepting the rates as determined by the Budget Commission and authorizing the necessary tax levies as well as certifying them to the County Auditor passed the first reading without opposition; while the second resolution, which was declared emergency in order to suspend the rules so that quicker passage was allowed, authorizes the mayor to enter into agreements with emergency medical and ambulance services. This resolution passed with five votes in the affirmative and one abstention.
The two resolutions that received second readings were first read at the September meeting and concerned the annexation of properties into the city. These properties were formerly maintained by the city. Both passed without opposition.
One item of new business passed easily. A motion was made to accept the sum of $147,973.17 from the Undivided Local Government Fund as the City of Wauseon’s Share of the Undivided Local Government Fund.
In other news, the council:
• heard from Fire Chief Rick Sluder that the fire department has acquired a driving simulator for ambulances and fire trucks.
• heard from Keith Torbet, director of Public Service, reported that he attended the Ohio Public Service Institute Training. Also he has planned a public hearing for the Brunell Street project for Oct. 18 at 4 p.m. in council chambers. Work is planned for the storm sewer edition for Glenwood Street and he reported that 13 dumpsters were filled for the unlimited drop off.
• heard from Finance Director Jamie Giguere that the 2021 income tax is ahead 18.2% from 2020, 9.8% from 2019, 6.04% from 2018 and 3.57% from 2017.
There being no further business, the meeting adjourned just before 6 p.m.
