@CNRandyR
WAUSEON — An intense back-and-forth between Wauseon City Council President Shane Chamberlain and City Law Director Tom McWatters on attendance in executive sessions ended a brief Wauseon council meeting on Monday.
After buzzing through the items on the agenda, Chamberlain asked council to enter into executive session to consider the appointment, employment, dismissal, discipline, promotion demotion or compensation of a public employee. Before a vote could be taken on the motion, McWatters asked Chamberlain if it was regarding evaluations. Chamberlain responded by again stating the reason was to consider the appointment, employment, dismissal, discipline, promotion demotion or compensation of a public employee. McWatters again asked about evaluations.
After a second time back-and-forth, the two agreed that council would head into executive session, but McWatters, as the city law director, plus Mayor Kathy Huner and the city HR head would be made aware of what happened at the meeting.
No action was taken following the executive session.
At the beginning of the meeting, Councilman Steve Schneider gave a report on a finance committee meeting. The committee looked into a 1% wage increase for city employees, plus it had to change some language on the city tax code for non sufficient check fees, the income tax credit for residents paying taxes in other Ohio municipalities, update the definitions of a pension and retirement benefits plan and to change the allocation to put all city income tax revenue into the general fund.
During the department head reports, Police Chief Kevin Chittenden stated that a test for an open dispatcher’s job will be given on Nov. 14. Public service director Keith Torbet told the council bids are now being accepted for the downside sidewalk project.
Council also:
• approved a second and third reading of an ordinance amending all taxes receipts go into the general fund.
• approved a second reading and okayed a motion to place a resolution to allow the mayor to pursue a proposal for the creation of an EMS and fire district for funding purposes.
