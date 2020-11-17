WAUSEON — Questions about a letter sent out to council regarding last week’s council meeting ended the Wauseon City Council meeting on Monday.
With council about to wrap up, council member Harold Stickley, asked about an ordinance from 2016 on the evaluation of city employees. That led to a discussion on the end of the previous meeting, when council went into executive session.
After that meeting, law director Thomas McWatters sent out letters to council about the executive session. Stickley took issue with the letter.
“Did you have anything to do with this letter sent by the law director?” Stickley asked mayor Kathy Huner. “Did you have anything to do with the terminology? Tom (McWatters) sent us another one (letter) on how we were supposed to vote tonight (on the personnel committee recommendation).”
Mayor Huner took some time to clear the issue.
“Tom (McWatters) and I did discuss afterwards what transpired after the meetings,” said the mayor. “The letter went out because he is responsible for what went out, as well as I am, for the city and the actions.”
Stickley followed with his version of what he thought the letter was asking council members to do.
“It states that if we don’t vote a certain way, there could be suits (lawsuits) that could happen against us and I think that’s collusion. That’s what happened in Toledo when a few people got arrested and went to jail.”
McWatters stepped up and answered the issues Stickley had with the letter, It all stems over the reason council entered into executive session during its last meeting.
“One of the obligations I have is in adherence to the various laws which direct on how council is to operate,” said McWatters. “So, in virtue of both of those correspondences, I was indicating the ramifications on the way council and committee went into executive session. If I were to not say anything about that, I would have been derelict.”
Stickley mentioned he thought talking about personnel was a good reason to go into executive session.
“Then you need to talk to the Ohio Legislature, because they would disagree with you at this point,” said McWatters. “The statute says you have to identify a specific reason and there is further substantial support that an evaluation is not appropriate reason.”
On the issue of the personnel committee, council decided to table the recommendation of the committee until the next meeting, when committee chair Shane Chamberlain could be present.
Council also:
• approved the first reading on a resolution authorizing the mayor to enter into an agreement for a countywide Emergency Management Agency to ensure the city will be adequately prepared to deal with such disasters, whether man-made or natural.
•approved the first reading of a resolution approving the mayor to enter into an agreement for indigent defense services in county court with the Fulton County Commissioners.
• approved a motion to authorize the finance director to appropriate $3,500 within the Water Revenue Fund entitled Water Office Capital and $3,500 from the Water Revenue Fund entitled Water Reclamation Office Capital.
• approved the city employee Christmas gift total of $4,875, or $75 per city employee.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.