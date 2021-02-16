@CNRandyR
WAUSEON — Another heated discussion on department head reports came up at the end of the Wauseon City Council meeting on Monday.
After the discussion of new business, Councilman Jeff Stiriz brought up the removal of department head reports from the council agenda.
“Quick question mayor, how can you decide to no longer have department heads here,” asked Stiriz.
Mayor Kathy Huner defended her decision.
“I made that decision a couple of weeks ago,” said the mayor, “because of some of the heated arguments we were having on Zoom that honestly, our department heads were not understanding what was going to be discussed on the agenda, so they weren’t prepared.”
Huner brought up the fact she’s asked for this change.
“Two years ago, I brought this to you, Jeff,” added the mayor. “It was a committee of the whole meeting. I was told no, council would rather have them there (at council meetings).
“The department heads would like to be more prepared,” continued Huner. “Years ago, if they didn’t have answers they could go and find the material to get it.”
The mayor continued about the change to no longer have the reports given at council meetings.
“I made that decision,” stated the mayor.
Stiriz believes the mayor broke a city ordinance to keep the reports off the agenda.
“I still don’t know how you can change an ordinance,” stated Stiriz.
The two went back-and-forth until Stiriz brought up an issue from 2003.
“You voted on this ordinance,” said Stiriz. “Change of order of business. Ordinance 2003-6. You voted on this.”
Stiriz believes the change to the agenda of not having the department reports needs a passing of two-thirds of council.
“That’s the order of the meeting, not a mandate to have them at the meeting,” explained the mayor. “That’s the difference.”
Sririz continued about the reports.
“I’m not going to argue, I just feel like you changed that on your own,” said Stiriz.
To open the meeting, Councilman Pat Griggs gave a report from the tree committee meeting. The tree committee was working to host the statewide Tree City USA banquet later this year, but upon recommendation, have pushed back the banquet to 2023.
“Our 2021 event is technically canceled,” stated Griggs. “There were two openings available, 2023 and 2026. We made a motion to accept 2023 as our year.”
Council approved the recommendation.
Council also approved a recommendation from the personnel committee to have a part-time accounts payable position replace the full-time assistant director of finance position.
In other business, council:
• approved an ordinance to amend the codified ordinances to increase the water and sewer rates by 6% and increase the restoration fee for non-payment to $50 and add a $100 fee for services restored during non-business hours.
• approved the first reading of a resolution to allow the mayor to enter in an agreement with Intelligent Mailing Solutions for a new postage meter. In order to help with city business, the resolution declared an emergency and passed final reading.
• approved the first reading of a resolution to allow the mayor to enter into a lease agreement with TCF Capital Solutions for a new vactor truck. To help speed along the lease process, the resolution was declared an emergency and passed final reading.
• approved the first reading of a resolution to allow Sudsina and Associates to serve as an advisor for debt offerings and other financings.
• approved a motion to schedule a public hearing for March 15 at 5 p.m. for the application to rezone 604-606 S. Shoop Ave. from multi-family to mixed community use in order to allow for the construction of an addition to the existing structure.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.