WAUSEON — Seven legislative items were considered at this city’s council meeting Monday evening.

Considered for a first reading was a resolution authorizing Mayor Kathy Huner to enter into agreements with seven engineering firms.

Two other resolutions were passed as emergency measures — meaning that procedural rules were suspended so that they would become effective with the mayor’s signature.

The first of these two resolutions authorized Huner to enter into a collective bargaining agreement with the OPBA’s Patrol Officers union.

The second allows Huner to enter into collective bargaining agreement with the OPBA’s records technicians and full-time dispatchers’ union. Both passed without challenge.

Second readings were heard on four resolutions introduced at the last meeting.

These authorize Huner to enter into agreements with FellerFinch & Associates; Peterman Associates, Inc.; DGL Consulting Engineers, LLC; and Poggemeyer Design Group.

Each is scheduled for a third and final reading at council’s next meeting.

In other news, council:

• heard from Keith Torbet, director of public service, that work on the pickleball courts under the pavilion at Homecoming Hill Park has begun.

• heard from Torbet that the start date for work on South Brunell Street begins around June 1.

• voted to send a letter to the Ohio Department of Commerce Division of Liquor Control to allow outdoor patio sale of liquor at Los Mariachis, LLC, 625 N. Shoop Ave.

• approved a request for a liquor license for Allerin Company, LLC, dba Anything Grows, 1380 N. Shoop Ave.

• accepted JAG and Vawa grants awarded to the police department.

