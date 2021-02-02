@CNRandyR
WAUSEON — Council approved a recommendation from the utility committee to raise water and sewer rates 6% at the latest Wauseon City Council meeting on Monday.
The motion came after city finance director Jamie Giguere came to a utility committee meeting to discuss rates.
The water rate increase passed council by a 5-1 vote and will go into effect on April 1.
Shut-off fees also were raised after a recommendation from the utility committee. The new fee is $50 to restore services, with an after-hours fee of $100 if a city employee is needed after normal business hours.
During new business, Councilman Harold Stickley asked about the recent removal of department head reports from council meetings.
“I’m confused on how we’ve eliminated the agenda for the department heads,” said Stickley.
Mayor Kathy Huner was the first to have an answer.
“In the code, it states the agenda and the format of the agenda,” said the mayor. “The agenda has a place for committee reports and new business and a place for department head reports. That was put in via Jerry Matheny, because it was never put in the format. He just plugged it in there because he wanted them.”
The mayor added the reports do not need to be done in person.
“It was never mandated they needed to be at council,” Huner said, referring to the fire chief, police chief and city finance director. “The report can be via — like most villages in Fulton County — paper because they hand them in, like in their job description. They are obligated to give a report to council, it doesn’t state they have to do it verbally. They can send it by email. The reason we switched it over is for better discussion for committee of the whole meetings, which is during their work day.”
Council also:
• passed a recommendation from the utility committee to allow a street light to be installed on South Brunell Street. Brad Porter of Greener Results, LLC, asked for the light in front of his business and will split the cost of installation, with the city’s cost being limited to $1,000.
• appointed Bob Krumm to the Wauseon Union Cemetery Board for the unexpired term to Jan. 1, 2022. Council needed a joint meeting with Clinton Township trustees for all to approve.
• approved a third reading of legislation authorizing the mayor to renew an agreement with Schoenhardt and Associates for accounting services needed to handle GAAP Accounting.
• approved a membership fee in amount of $1,113 for the city to join TMACOG (Toledo Metropolitan Area Council of Governments).
