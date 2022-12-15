WAUSEON — The Wauseon Exempted Village Schools Board of Education here has approved a resolution that pays dues to a coalition that fights EdChoice vouchers.
This allows the school district to start paying dues to a coalition of public schools in the amount of $2 per pupil. That breaks down to 50 cents for coalition operating expenses and $1.50 to support the efforts of the opposition.
Superintendent Troy Armstrong shared information from an article in the Columbus Bar Lawyer Quarterly that indicated private charter schools have a lower rate of graduation than public schools and that Ohio’s charter schools received more failing grades than all passing grades combined.
Because of the loss of funds to the school district and the evidence that Armstrong presented concerning educational quality, the board voted for the resolution to keep state monies in public education.
In other news, the board:
• accepted donations: cases of canned soup and three whole turkeys from Mike and Laurie Brown for the Wauseon Elementary School pantry; boxes of stuffing and mashed potatoes, and canned food from Wauseon School Transportation Department to Wauseon Elementary School pantry; $50 from Wauseon Class of 1968 in memory of Allen Spiess, applied to food service donation key; $150 from anonymous for the food service donation key; $150 from anonymous to the food service expenses and the food service donation key; 179 hats and 43 pairs of gloves from The Bargain Bin to Wauseon schools; $100 from anonymous for the food service donation key; $100 from anonymous to the food service donation key; books from Gina Rossman via United Way of Fulton County/Imagination Library program to Wauseon Schools; about $250 in construction paper, scissors, art paper, poster boards, notebook paper and highlighters from Jennifer Kordich to Wauseon Schools; $26 from anonymous for food service donation key; new packages of boys’ and girls’ undergarments from Knights of Columbus to Wauseon Elementary School; $250 from the Wendt family trust to the high school food service donation key; canned food from Fulton County Health Center to Wauseon Elementary School food pantry.
• approved contracts (including supplemental), leave and transfers of employees.
• accepted the retirement resignations of Greg Walker, fifth grade teacher, effective June 1, 2023; and Sandy Eyer, middle school sweeper, effective Jan. 1.
• appointed Larry Fruth as representative to the Four County Career Center Board of Education for a three-year term commencing Jan. 1.
• set the board organizational meeting for Jan. 9 at 5:30 p.m.
• heard a presentation by Great Lakes Biomedical regarding random drug testing for the district.
