WAUSEON — Wauseon Exempted Village School Board of Education met in a short special session here Wednesday.
A handful of personnel items were considered.
The board offered a one-year limited classified contract to Melanie Wyse as the assistant to the treasurer/accounts payable/accounts receivable, for four days per week, six hours per day, at step 3 on the approved salary schedule, effective Monday.
Susan Restivo and Kelley Phillips were approved for as needed speech language pathologist positions at $60 per hour for the remainder of the 2021-22 school year.
Resignations were accepted from Kaitlin Szozda as the middle school guidance counselor, effective May 27, and Jana Leininger as the EMIS coordinator, effective last Monday.
The board also approved the first reading of NEOLA bylaw policy revisions as presented.
The board held an executive session to consider employment of personnel. No action was taken when back in open session.
The next special session for personnel will be held Wednesday at 4 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.