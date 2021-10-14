WAUSEON — The October meeting of the Wauseon Exempted Village Schools Board of Education featured a presentation from Jill Shehorn, transportation supervisor.
The process to become a bus driver includes background checks, drug and alcohol screens, a physical, obtaining a CDL, extensive training and testing.
The district has 14 dedicated drivers. The district’s 20 buses cover a total of over one million miles. The buses cover 55 square miles on a daily basis. There is an average of 600 or more extracurricular trips each year. The oldest bus is a 1999 model, 11 buses are over 10 years old.
All vacant full time bus driver positions were filled at the start of school. Operational improvements include the secretaries and principals having access to the routing program.
Safety is always first, Shehorn emphasized. Buses are sprayed twice each day with sanitizer, masks and hand sanitizers are used. Drivers check their buses after each route for any one left on the buses. If a child gets on the wrong bus the drivers always make certain the child arrives home safely.
Moving on to agenda items, donations accepted by the board were: $25.00 from Joseph and Beth Flanagan to the Wauseon Athletic Department in honor of Bill Gase; $3,110.00 from North Clinton Church to the elementary school food pantry; sixteen boys/girls winter coats (valued at $38 each) from Christ United Methodist Church to the primary school; and $221 from North Clinton Church to the elementary school food pantry.
In personnel items, the board approved the Rachel Wixey and Associates substitute list as presented. Trinity Pritchard was approved as a substitute bus driver, retroactive to Sept. 27, 2021
The board offered a one-year limited classified contract to Ronald Shipley as a primary school four hour sweeper at Step 5 on the approved salary schedule, retroactive to Oct. 4, 2021. Charles Carr was approved as a substitute van driver for the 2021-22 school year.
The board approved the payment of one day’s per diem to Josh Oyer and Eric Sauber for work related to the scheduled power shut down to be fully reimbursed by Entrust, LLC; and approved a request from McKalyn Roth for an unpaid leave effective October 28 through the remainder of the 2021-22 school year.
One-year limited certificated supplemental contracts were offered to the following teachers as District Mentors for the 2021-22 school year: Tammy Ankney, Step 5; Ashley Oyer, Step 0; Shelley Borton, Step 2; Sarah Ripke, Step 1; Mark Britsch, Step 8+; Andrea Stevens, Step 0; Julie Grime, Step 2; Trent Thomas, Step 1; Joy Hutchinson, Step 8+; Amy Warncke, Step 3; Lynelle Nofziger, Step 5.
One-year limited certificated supplemental contracts were offered to Joe Allen, Step 8+, head track; Kyle Borton, Step 8+, assistant track; Mike Colon, Step 8+, head track; Christian Crew, step 4, junior high track; Trent Thomas, Step 8+, head baseball; Mike Webster, step 6, junior high track; and Todd Wyse, step 8, assistant baseball. A one-year limited outside supplemental contracts was offered to Tom Vernot, Sept 8+, assistant track. John Bauman was approved as a junior high wrestling volunteer coach for the 2021-22 school year.
Resignations accepted were Kathryan Thatcher, middle school three hour cook, effective Oct. 11, 2021; and Trinity Pritchard, high school two-hour cook, effective Oct. 15, 2021.
In other business, the board:
• heard an update on the progress of the Earned Income Tax.
• approved the bills and financial reports as presented and approved then and now certificates.
• declared Bus no. 30 as surplus to be sold at auction.
• approved a request for an overnight trip for the Wauseon High School FFA to travel to Indianapolis, Ind., for the National FFA Convention and Expo from Oct. 27-29, 2021.
