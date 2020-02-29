WAUSEON — The Wauseon Exempted Village Board of Education met Friday in the first of four midday meetings scheduled for the 2020 calendar year.
Board members heard ideas for a possible mural for the board room to be designed and completed by high school art club students under the direction of Mike Colon, high school art teacher. Students making the presentation were Elizabeth Baker, Gregory Moore, Alizia Kudlica, Kamdyn Shaffer and Lexe McQuillin.
The board also heard a report from Amber Fryzel and Allison Hilton regarding the seventh-grade SOAR auction. Students that presented were Kynnedy Agar, A.J. King, Landon Gleckler and Selah Sanchez.
In personnel items, the board accepted the resignation for purposes of retirement of Charles “Butch” Kline as a district bus driver, effective July 31. Volunteer coaches approved for the 2019-20 school year, retroactive to Feb. 24, are Shelly Borton, junior high track coach; James (J.D.) Douglass, baseball coach; Justin Mourguet, track coach; and Roy Norman, softball coach.
In other action, the board:
• approved the speech therapist services agreement with the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center for the 2019-20 school year as presented.
• approved superintendent Troy Armstrong and treasurer David Fleming to enter into an engagement for legal services with the firms of Squire Patton Boggs Ennis-Britton Co. L.P.A. and Spengler Nathanson P.P.L.
• approved various NEOLA bylaw policy revisions presented for a first reading.
• entered into executive session to discuss employment of personnel, with no action taken when back in open session.
