WAUSEON – The Wauseon Exempted Village Board of Education heard from Mark Britsch and Ryan O’Dell an update on the Wauseon Virtual Academy.
O’Dell is the high school assistant principal and Britsch serves as the teacher and coordinator of the academy.
“We have potentially, 140 full-time students coming our way in the virtual academy,” said O’Dell.
Britsch added on what students could learn in the virtual academy.
“The students do graduate with a high school diploma from Wauseon,” he said. “It’s not going to look any different than any other student’s. They are also allowed to do extra-curricular activities.”
Britsch brought up that students can work at their own pace, and when it is convenient for them.
“Some kids work during the day, and some at night,” he said. “They work whenever they want to work. Some work all night and sleep all day, which makes it difficult from the standpoint if I need to help them. I’m not getting up at 3 in the morning to answer emails.”
Superintendent Troy Armstrong informed the board of a $53,990.22 grant to go toward a bus purchase of $97,000.
Armstrong also asked for, and got the board’s approval, of administrative title revisions. Director of curriculum, instruction and assessment now becomes director of instructional services. Director of special education becomes director of student services. Technology coordinator and assistant technology coordinator become director of technology and assistant director of technology. Buildings and grounds supervisor is now operations supervisor. The maintenance assistant is now assistant operations supervisor. Athletic director is now athletic administrator.
Armstrong opened the meeting by honoring Wauseon ACE Hardware and read a resolution and added the business to the OSBA Business Honor Roll.
The board also:
• approved a donation of two exercise bikes from the Tomahawk Wrestling Club to the wrestling program.
• accepted four touchless thermometers from Ohio Means Jobs Fulton County.
• accepted 225 Wauseon logo face coverings from Fulton County Jobs and Family Services.
• okayed PPE from the Bureau of Workers Compensation.
• approved a donation of $2,053 from Wauseon Athletic Boosters for football press box media curtains.; and a donation of $500 from Wauseon Rotary Club to the food pantry.
• approved a three-year administrative contract to Eric Sauber as the maintenance supervisor.
• offered one-year limited contracts to Sabrina Bethel (fifth- grade teacher), Michael Drenning (six-hour sweeper), Linda Piasecki (middle school teachers’ aide), Lisa Rupp (bus driver) and Mark Bontrager (bus driver).
• accepted the resignations of Tiffany Anderson (intervention specialist), Sabrina Hartson (HS cook) and Lacey Felix (playground aide).
• offered one-year limited supplemental contracts to Tara Tedrow (seventh-grade volleyball) and Dylan Nicely and Tristan Barajas (junior high wrestling).
