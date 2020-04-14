WAUSEON — Discussion of a 2020 commencement ceremony and 2020-21 personnel highlighted the first Wauseon Exempted Village Board of Education meeting held Monday night.
As of now, commencement is planned for May 24. Should schools return to session on May 4, when the state’s stay-at-home order is lifted, the commencement ceremony will go on as planned.
High school principal Keith Leatherman is exploring options should school remained closed for the rest of the school year. He told the board he plans to meet via teleconference with the class of 2020 officers to start a discussion on options.
Leatherman told the board he is in favor of a tradition ceremony, even if that means having it sometime in June.
Leatherman said he is in favor of keeping the ceremony as close to the original date as possible, and if social distancing spacing is an issue, holding the event outside at the football stadium is one possibility.
The board also approved contracts for the 2020-21 school year. Continuing contracts were offered to Catherine Lemley, Brenda Shantz and James Vaughan. One-year limited certificated contracts were offered to Lydia Badenhop, Bridget Benedict, Christina Bergman, Jaz Bluhm, Samantha Burkholder, Sarah Burkholder, Christian Crew, Brittani Gerken, Shayla Hayes, Lauren Martinez, Abbie Mathews, McKalyn Roth, Olivia Selgo, Casey Smith, Daniel Snyder, Kaitlin Szozda and Anna Vogelsong.
Two-year limited certificated contracts were offered to Tiffany Anderson, Adam Baird, Kyle Borton, Mallory Carroll, Donald Clark, Myriah Clay, Michael Colon, Elizabeth Davis, Lindsay Gordon, Laura Leininger, Terry Lind, Corinna Miller, Abby Mouch, Kristin Sayers, Walter Jordan Smith, Christopher Thomas and Michael Webster.
Continuing classified contracts were offered to Brena Aeschliman, Karel Wagner and Amy Zientek and a one-year limited classified contract was offered to Dawn Kauffman.
Two-year limited classified contracts were offered to Shirley Bledsoe, Lacey Felix, John Goldsmith, Mallorie Hannon, Catherine Held, Sarah Leslie, Gwen Murry, McKayla Pettit, Nikole Przepiora, Michele Rittichier, Jennifer Shipman, Caleb Short, Christine Torres, Andrea Valdez and Darl Whitmire.
One-year limited athletic supplemental contracts were offered to Joe Allen, head cross country coach; Tiffany Anderson, seventh-grade volleyball coach; Cortney Badenhop, fall and winter cheerleading coach; Ken Brandon, freshmen football coach; Mark Britsch, head golf coach; Tom Burkholder, aquatics director; Chad Burt, head boys basketball coach; Charles Carr, head girls bowling coach; Sydney Chamberlain, varsity assistant volleyball coach; Casey Elson, head boys soccer coach; Tracey Elson, varsity assistant boys soccer coach; Stacie Kessler, fall and winter high school assistant cheerleading coach; Matt Lane and Nick Tule, shared freshmen football coaches; Maggie Leu, fall and winter middle school cheerleading coach; Terry Lind, varsity assistant football coach; Michael Marshall, head girls golf coach; Kody Moden, head girls tennis coach, head boys bowling coach; Shawn Moore, varsity football coach; McKayla Pettit, freshmen volleyball coach; Mike Ritter, head wrestling coach; Derek Rupp, varsity assistant football coach; JD Schnitkey, assistant varsity football coach; Brandon Schroeder, head girls soccer coach; Tony Schuette, head swimming coach; Dan Seiler, head girls basketball coach; Bethann Simon, eight-grade volleyball coach; Trent Thomas, assistant varsity football coach; Tom Vernot, assistant cross county coach; and Kelsey Wulf, varsity volleyball coach.
One-year limited non-athletic supplemental contracts were offered to Adam Baird and Tatiana Wright, shared high school Spanish club; Adam Baird, high school quiz bowl; Katie Black, FFA; Jaz Bluhm, assistant instrumental; Don Clark, instrumental ensembles, orchestra director and stage crew manager/advisor; Mike Colon, high school art club; Lindsay Gordon, elementary/middle school art club; Kim Hinton, middle school quiz Team; Joy Hutchinson, middle school student council, National Junior High Honor Society advisor; Laura Leininger, FCCLA; Katie Miller and Rebecca Stuckey, shared high school student council; Dolores Muller, speech team; Jason Robinson, mock trial, fall play director, spring musical director; Ryan Soekarmoen, assistant instrumental specialist; Jenna Storrer, girls christian fellowship; Chris Thomas, FFA; James Vaughn, vocal ensembles and spring musical assistant; Sheila Vernot, district mentor coordinator; Laura Vorwerk, National Honor Society; Terri Westfall, junior class advisor and Kristen Woodard, piano accompanist.
Supplemental contracts went to Tammy Ankney, junior high cross country coach, high school junior class advisor; Jeff Vasvery, girls varsity assistant soccer coach for the 2020 season.
Jack Smolenski was given a limited contract as high school marching bad auxiliary advisor, while the board approved Julian Delgado (boys soccer) and Ray Martinez (football) as volunteer coaches.
The board also accepted the following donations: William and Marlo Hanak, $100 to the Joseph E. Sevenich Scholarship Fund; Mark Eddings of the Lions Club, $200 to the afterschool snack program; Wauseon Lodge 349, $100 to the afterschool snack program; Christ United Methodist Church, $149.51 to the afterschool snack program; American Legion Post 265 Auxiliary Unit, $200 to the high school cheerleaders; anonymous donation, $564 to the girls basketball admission fees; Worthington Industries, $250 to the afterschool snack program; Black Swamp Arts Council, $25 to the Wauseon art show; Greg and Sherry Suon Charitable Fund of InFaith Community Foundation, $1,000 to the Food Pantry; Wauseon Lions Club, $100 for the food pantry; JB Stevens and Fulton County Farm Bureau, canned goods to the food pantry; St. Caspar Knights of Columbus, $600 to the food panty; Paul and Shirley Colon, $500 to the food pantry; Harold and Connie Bailey, $200 to the food pantry; food donations from Phil and Lisa Aeschliman through the Wauseon Rotary Club, FISH Pantry and Rick and Deb Gleckler to the food pantry; Allen Huelskamp donated time to organize, shop and deliver groceries for the pantry; Wauseon Machine, $75 to the afterschool snack program; apple slices by the Fulton County Senior Center to help support student lunches being offered by the school.
In other action, the board:
• approved permanent appropriations modifications and certificates of estimated resources for the fiscal year 2020.
• approved then and now certificates for bills from Earl Mechanical and Ohio Gas Co.
• allowed Parents Supporting Schools, Wauseon after-prom committee, Wauseon Athletic Boosters and Wauseon Music Boosters the ability to purchase liability insurance coverage under the school program at a cost of $70 a group.
• accepted an Ohio Department of Education bus grant for the cost of $53,990.22.
• accepted a motion to approve a service agreement between Wauseon Exempted Village School District and the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center.
