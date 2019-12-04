• Region

District board:

The Maumee Watershed Conservancy District board of directors will meet at 9 a.m. Dec. 10 at 1464 Pinehurst Drive, Defiance. The meeting is open to the public and involves citizens of the following counties: Allen, Auglaize, Defiance, Fulton, Hancock, Hardin, Henry, Lucas, Mercer, Paulding, Putnam, Shelby, Van Wert, Williams and Wood.

Call 419-782-8746 and give a 24-hour notice to be included on the agenda.

